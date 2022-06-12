Rep. Debbie Dingell: Dems need to understand election denial is pervasive

The House Select January 6th committee is making its case against ex-president Trump who the panel says was at the center of the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election and remain in power. Michigan Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell tells Katie Phang “we’ve got to find a way that we talk to the American people...because people are politicizing it and it was a political day but they need to know that we’re trying to get at the bottom of what happened and what is still happening across our country.” She adds, “My biggest fear is people’s confidence in the election is being undermined and when you don’t believe in your election outcome, you’re destroying democracy.” June 12, 2022