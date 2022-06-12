IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Senate negotiators reach framework deal on bipartisan gun package

    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Dems need to understand election denial is pervasive

    Ret. Police Cpt. Sonia Pruitt: Law enforcement not being heard on gun reforms

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Todd Strasser talks 'Give a Boy a Gun' 

  NH Rep. Annie Kuster: "There are Republicans that will that will be shocked"

  Fmr. Sr Pence advisor: He knew "what he was going into" on Jan. 6th and "he stepped in"

  Joe Walsh: responsible gun owners should "get off of our ass" and call for gun reform

  Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Coups are fast, violent & take planning. That's what happened on Jan. 6th

  Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett: "What we alleged was true"

  Former NRA lobbyist says there is room for compromise on gun legislation

  Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: "We were betrayed"

  Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants to know what Jared Kushner is up to in Saudi Arabia

  Jodi Picoult: "Fiction is a really important tool"

  Jane Harman: "Pres. Biden deserves a lot of credit for the renewal of NATO"

  Velshi: The Abraham Fund that wasn't

  Vindman: "In the short term…Russia's appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed"

  "This is an entire architecture": Inside the GOP plan to subvert future elections 

  New HBO doc "The Janes" offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past

  Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns

  Gun Control Activists Can "Absolutely" Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom 

  TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: "We owe [these kids] change…We owe them real solutions"

Ali Velshi

Rep. Debbie Dingell: Dems need to understand election denial is pervasive

The House Select January 6th committee is making its case against ex-president Trump who the panel says was at the center of the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election and remain in power. Michigan Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell tells Katie Phang “we’ve got to find a way that we talk to the American people...because people are politicizing it and it was a political day but they need to know that we’re trying to get at the bottom of what happened and what is still happening across our country.” She adds, “My biggest fear is people’s confidence in the election is being undermined and when you don’t believe in your election outcome, you’re destroying democracy.” June 12, 2022

