Rep. Dean: “They’re fencing us from the lies that have been told from inside”

As U.S. Capitol police prepare for a right-wing rally, Rep. Madeleine Dean says lawmakers are once again being fenced in due to the lies being spread by Donald Trump and the Republican party. She says the Republican party has “devolved into a cult. Just spewing lies, spewing misinformation and disinformation simply for political and personal gain.” The Congresswoman also called for increased oversight on the U.S. drone program after the “tragedy” that we saw in Kabul with the deaths of 10 innocent civilians -- mostly children.Sept. 18, 2021