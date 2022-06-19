IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Dean: “It’s a very dangerous time” 

Ali Velshi

Rep. Dean: "It's a very dangerous time" 

06:18

As Election Day approaches, Rep. Madeleine Dean notes that it’s still a “very dangerous time” for democracy. “Many elected officials…will continue to push the Big Lie,” she tells Sam Stein, notably naming GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in her home state of Pennsylvania. And it doesn’t help that those people are being encouraged by Donald Trump, whom Rep. Dean describes as “openly corrupt” and “bankrupt of any moral character.” Yet she remains hopeful that the Jan. 6 hearings will make a difference, pointing to a “very revealing moment” when she served as an impeachment manager presenting the evidence of Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffenseperger. “When I presented that in the Senate, there was actually a couple of members who gasped as if they had not heard that before,” she says. “So I believe at that time, some senators were not aware of that level of corruption and I believe the Jan. 6 hearings are revealing it to many more Republicans.”June 19, 2022

