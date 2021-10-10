Rep. Davids: When women are included in the policy making, the outcomes are better

As Democrats prepare to debate what stays and what’s getting cut from President Biden’s “Build Back Better” social safety net packages, Kansas Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids tells Maria Teresa Kumar, “We have to make sure that as we move forward, that we think about the way this is going to impact whole families”. Rep. Davids also discusses the importance of the House Select Committee’s January 6th investigation and the intersectionality of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and National Coming Out day occurring at the same time.Oct. 10, 2021