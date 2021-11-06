Rep. Dan Kildee: “This is when the government actually begins to deliver”

The House of Representatives dragged the $1 trillion infrastructure bill across the finish line minutes before midnight on Friday, after plenty of delays and uncertainties throughout the day. “It’s not pretty. This is the democratic process,” says Rep. Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of House Democrats. Progressives wanted both the infrastructure package and Build Back Better bill to pass together; moderates wanted assurance that the Build Back Better bill would be paid for. Rep. Kildee adds, “I think this is our caucus, and we’re not going to be 100%” in agreement.Nov. 6, 2021