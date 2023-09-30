IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Rep. Dan Kildee: GOP ‘soap opera’ in D.C. has ‘dire consequences’ for American people

06:34

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) joins Charles Coleman. Jr. to discuss the root causes of the looming government shutdown and why the only viable solution is being obstructed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s own political machinations. “This is not a question as to whether the solution exists. The solution exists,” Kildee explains. “But let’s keep in mind why we are not able to get to that point… it’s because Kevin McCarthy himself changed the rules to the House [and] handed the most extreme members of Congress the ability to call a vote on his speakership. That is not something being done to him, that’s something he did to himself.” They also discuss the real-life implications of a shutdown for the American people. "There's just so many dire consequences for the American people that it makes this clown show that we're witnessing so much more serious than what it looks like when it's viewed from Washington eyes,” Kildee says. “Out across the country, this is serious business. Republicans don't seem to get that. They think it's about Kevin McCarthy."Sept. 30, 2023

