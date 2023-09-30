Rep. Dan Kildee: GOP ‘soap opera’ in D.C. has ‘dire consequences’ for American people

- Now Playing
Rep. Dan Kildee: GOP ‘soap opera’ in D.C. has ‘dire consequences’ for American people06:34
- UP NEXT
Fmr. UAW President: 'This is a fight to raise all workers’ wages'09:24
‘They’re already putting this plan into action’: The chilling truth about Project 2025’s radical agenda15:49
Velshi: Zelenskyy’s U.S. trip underscores the point that the war in Ukraine is not over05:34
‘A consequential week for Trump’: Important deadlines and decisions loom in multiple Trump cases10:55
Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy10:46
#VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation'09:52
Velshi: You can’t be pro-worker if you’re anti-union04:39
Teamsters official: It’s due time American workers ‘get what is theirs’06:44
For Fact’s Sake: The president does not set the price of gas04:57
Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’09:28
GOP Rep. urges McCarthy to 'cut out' Freedom Caucus and work with Dems to avert shutdown08:10
Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia06:57
‘The workers are going to win here’: What could change after the UAW strike10:34
Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I’m not talking about the Bidens04:45
‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz11:51
How the Constitution left American democracy vulnerable09:48
Plaintiff in Idaho lawsuit speaks about how her life was put at risk after being denied an abortion08:38
Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump 'eventually might have to' be put in jail if he breaches gag order07:01
‘Chaos Caucus’ ready to hold Congress hostage in push for Biden impeachment10:25
- Now Playing
Rep. Dan Kildee: GOP ‘soap opera’ in D.C. has ‘dire consequences’ for American people06:34
- UP NEXT
Fmr. UAW President: 'This is a fight to raise all workers’ wages'09:24
‘They’re already putting this plan into action’: The chilling truth about Project 2025’s radical agenda15:49
Velshi: Zelenskyy’s U.S. trip underscores the point that the war in Ukraine is not over05:34
‘A consequential week for Trump’: Important deadlines and decisions loom in multiple Trump cases10:55
Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy10:46
Play All