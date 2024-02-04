Rep. Crockett: South Carolina showed us ‘something important’ about Biden’s support

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks to Ali Velshi about whether she’s concerned about Trump pulling ahead of Biden in the general election in recent polling, her major takeaways from the South Carolina Democratic primary results, and why she feels President Biden’s accomplishments speak for themselves. “We can say without question that this administration has been fighting for the people, rather than against the people. And that's exactly what we will get if we end up with another Trump presidency” Crockett says. Feb. 4, 2024