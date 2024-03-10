IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Crockett blasts ‘tone deaf’ Republican response to State of the Union
March 10, 202410:30

Ali Velshi

Rep. Crockett blasts ‘tone deaf’ Republican response to State of the Union

10:30

Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Barbara Lee join Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss the goals of the coalition of women lawmakers who wore white as a statement in support of reproductive rights , the significance of the female vote in 2024, and the fallout from Sen. Katie Britt’s Republican response to the State of the Union. “That tells you where their mindset is… he looks at a junior senator and all he sees is a housewife,” Crockett says. “That’s who the Republicans are.” Rep. Barbara Lee also discusses challenges to Biden's messaging on Israel, how the escalation in the region compares to the Iraq War, and the political and diplomatic path to a ceasefire.March 10, 2024

