Rep. Cori Bush on failed bipartisan police reform talks: “It’s a blow to the Black community”

Rep. Cori Bush understands the problems she went to D.C. to legislate. She joins Ali to talk about the true human cost of poverty, as well as the apparent failure of bipartisan Congressional negotiations on police reform. On that front, Bush says Congress may have missed its moment. “Because this didn’t pass both houses then, while the momentum was there, while people were in the streets…it made it so much harder for it to happen this year”. Sept. 25, 2021