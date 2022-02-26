Rep. Clyburn will champion Judge Jackson: ‘I’m going to talk to those Republican senators’
If it weren’t for House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn pushing candidate Joe Biden to promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, the historic announcement of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination might not have come to fruition. He joins Ali Velshi to discuss his role in this momentous event and the hurdles Jackson could face ahead of her confirmation hearing, and how he plans to get her broader support on the Hill than previous recent nominees.Feb. 26, 2022
