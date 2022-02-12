Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”

Congress has tried several times in the past year to pass true and meaningful voting rights reform bills, but came up short each time. Now, House Majority Whip James Clyburn and dozens of his colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus are turning to the Department of Justice for some help. They sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week urging him to be more proactive in defending voting rights in America – especially for voters of color. The issue of voting rights “gets to the core of what it is to be African American in America,” says House Majority Whip Clyburn. “We have been in pursuit to be a more perfect union for a long, long time – and it seems to be stalling out.” He also pays homage to Joseph Rainey, the first African-American to serve in the House of Representatives.Feb. 12, 2022