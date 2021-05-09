Rep. Clyburn on vaccine hesitancy nationwide: “you have to get local...It’s a credibility problem now”

Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC6) stresses the importance of ending qualified immunity in a policing bill, the need to get local in efforts to fight vaccine hesitancy, as opposed to just ad campaigns, and investment in broadband. “Two days ago in a part of our district, I'm on the phone talking to the leadership and Nancy Pelosi thought I hung up on her. I didn't hang up on her, I just got into a part of our district where there's no broadband.” Without access to broadband, Americans no longer have access to lives of opportunity.