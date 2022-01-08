Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’
Now that Democrats have put a date on their plan of attack for the filibuster, Congressman Jim Clyburn joins Ali Velshi to share insight into his meetings with Sen. Joe Manchin that were focused on the idea that legislation to protect basic voting rights goes beyond personal politics and one’s own campaign. It’s about making sure colleagues who still believe in democracy can stay in office. “The thing to do is think about your brother's prospects of going forward.”Jan. 8, 2022
Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’
