Rep. Cicilline (D-RI): Colorado Springs Nightclub shooting “really, really disturbing”

Democratic Congressman David Cicilline of Rhode Island joins “VELSHI” to talk about his resolution to bar Donald Trump from the presidency based on the 14th Amendment’s holding that anyone who has engaged in or aided and abetted an insurrection should be disqualified from holding office. Rep. Cicilline also addresses the coming Republican takeover of the House of Representatives, the chaos unfolding at Twitter, and the tragic mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado. Nov. 20, 2022