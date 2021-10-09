Rep. Chu on Sen. Collins's reported abortion bill: I’m not sure what Susan Collins is talking about

Democrats on Capitol Hill are juggling a number of party priorities including ongoing negotiations over President Biden’s budget package and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Rep Judy Chu (D-CA) joined Mehdi Hasan to discuss the ongoing negotiations as well as the latest news regarding abortion, after the fifth circuit court of appeals’ reinstated the Texas abortion ban. When asked about Sen. Susan Collin’s reported new abortion bill, Rep. Chu said, the “Women’s Health Protection” Act she authored “already preserves what exactly is in Roe v. Wade so I’m not sure what Susan Collins is talking about.”Oct. 9, 2021