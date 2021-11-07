Rep. Brenda Lawrence: “We landed the plane. We delivered for the American people”

It was a long and arduous process, but the bipartisan infrastructure bill is finally on its way to becoming law. Democratic Michigan congresswoman Brenda Lawrence tells Ali Velshi that while there was definitely “some turbulence along the way,” Congress “ delivered for the American people,” and the Congressional Black Caucus played a major role in ensuring those Friday night votes on Infrastructure, with the promise for a vote on the larger agenda later in the month. Nov. 7, 2021