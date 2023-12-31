IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Rep. Bennie Thompson: Trump did “Everything he could” do circumvent rule of law

09:17

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Homeland Security Ranking member and former Chairman of the Select Committee to investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, reflects on the impact of the Select Committee’s work on the criminal investigations into Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference – and highlights why he believes African Americans will continue to vote in Democrats’ favor in 2024: “Black people believe in democracy.”Dec. 31, 2023

