Rep. Bennie Thompson on J6: We ID’d Trump as the culprit

Following a years-long investigation into the Stormy Daniels hush-money payments, Donald Trump has been invited to testify before a grand jury this coming week in New York City, typically viewed as a last step before a possible criminal indictment. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the former Chair of the Jan. 6 Committee, says that he thinks Trump will also see charges for Jan 6 “in due time”, adding that the Committee’s final report “clearly put the onus on Donald Trump, he was the problem, he instigated it, he orchestrated it.”March 11, 2023