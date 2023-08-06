Rep. Bennie Thompson: It was clear to Jan. 6 committee that Trump should be charged

Rep. Bennie Thompson, former chairman of the Jan. 6 Committee, joins Ali Velshi to share his reaction to Trump's indictment in the 2020 election interference case and the significance of the civil rights-era law playing a key role in the charges brought against the former president. “The Ku Klux Klan Act is significant…Congress put it in place so things like this couldn't happen,” Rep. Thompson explains. “It was clear that what was occurring on January 6 was an intentional intent to divide this country.”Aug. 6, 2023