Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of House Jan. 6th Select Committee: “We cannot fail”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the January 6th Select Committee, joins Ali Velshi to discuss how he plans to make the public aware of what happened and work across the aisle. “We came very close to losing this citadel of democracy we are so proud of,” says Thompson. Unfortunately, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been publicly opposed to any kind of investigation into the insurrection, threatening to strip Republican members of their other committee assignments if they accept an offer to serve on the new House Select Committee.