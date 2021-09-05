Rep. Barbara Lee: “Women are going to die as a result of this Texas law”

In Texas, and likely very soon to be elsewhere, the Republican Party has finally done what it has been trying to do for decades - they found a way around Roe vs Wade and have effectively banned most abortions in Texas. “Women are going to die as a result of this Texas law...this is an emergency.” says Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA). Lee says she and her colleagues plan to fight hard to pass legislation to help protect women against the restrictive law, despite those who are “trying to turn the clock back.” “With the public behind us, I’m confident we can get this done.”Sept. 5, 2021