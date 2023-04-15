Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

While Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has granted a temporary hold that blocks a lower court’s ruling from restricting access to the abortion drug mifepristone, the future of the pill still hangs in the balance. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) says that the fight over mifepristone will have “widespread implications” throughout the country. “What is taking place is fundamentally undemocratic,” she says. “This is really an attack on personal freedoms.” No region in the country has been harder hit than the American South – and particularly communities of color there.” This move towards a national abortion ban – which is what this is now – will disproportionately impact Black and Brown and low-income women,” she adds.April 15, 2023