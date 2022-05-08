Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

“This is a moment where we have to fight. We have to engage in political action,” says Rep. Barbara Lee of California, in light of the very real possibility that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade. She reflect on her own pre-Roe abortion experience and tells Ali Velshi that Americans have to organized and be engaged because it’s a “slippery slope” from overturning abortion rights to taking away other personal liberties.May 8, 2022