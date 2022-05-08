IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:42

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

    05:12

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

    03:44

  • For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

    04:55

  • Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

    04:27

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

    05:41

  • Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

    07:01

  • Fmr. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says America’s Howitzers are a “Game Changer” 

    05:33

  • Bucha Death Toll is a “Little Drop” Compared to Mariupol, says Mariupol City Council Member

    04:58

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

    04:38

  • New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change

    05:02

  • Prolific author Margaret Atwood joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    07:25

  • Velshi: Redlines don’t exist anymore amongst elected Republicans

    06:50

  • “We told you so,” says Ukrainian MP to West as Russia Demands Rubles For Gas 

    04:33

  • The case for dismantling child protective services and radically transforming how society protects kids

    07:57

  • Velshi: Putin wasn’t punished appropriately for annexing Crimea. If he has his way, he’ll do it again

    05:48

  • Europe & Eurasia expert: “We should be deeply concerned with what happens next in Moldova”

    04:49

  • Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

    04:29

Ali Velshi

Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

06:01

“This is a moment where we have to fight. We have to engage in political action,” says Rep. Barbara Lee of California, in light of the very real possibility that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade. She reflect on her own pre-Roe abortion experience and tells Ali Velshi that Americans have to organized and be engaged because it’s a “slippery slope” from overturning abortion rights to taking away other personal liberties.May 8, 2022

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:42

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

    05:12

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

    03:44

  • For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

    04:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All