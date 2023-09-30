IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join Chris Hayes and special guests on the WITHpod tour! Get your tickets now.

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Barbara Lee on looming shutdown: McCarthy can't flip this on us

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Dan Kildee: GOP ‘soap opera’ in D.C. has ‘dire consequences’ for American people

    06:34

  • Fmr. UAW President: 'This is a fight to raise all workers’ wages'

    09:24

  • ‘They’re already putting this plan into action’: The chilling truth about Project 2025’s radical agenda

    15:49

  •  Velshi: Zelenskyy’s U.S. trip underscores the point that the war in Ukraine is not over

    05:34

  • ‘A consequential week for Trump’: Important deadlines and decisions loom in multiple Trump cases

    10:55

  •  Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy

    10:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation'

    09:52

  • Velshi: You can’t be pro-worker if you’re anti-union

    04:39

  • Teamsters official: It’s due time American workers ‘get what is theirs’

    06:44

  • For Fact’s Sake: The president does not set the price of gas

    04:57

  • Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’

    09:28

  • GOP Rep. urges McCarthy to 'cut out' Freedom Caucus and work with Dems to avert shutdown

    08:10

  • Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia

    06:57

  • ‘The workers are going to win here’: What could change after the UAW strike

    10:34

  • Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I’m not talking about the Bidens 

    04:45

  • ‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz

    11:51

  • How the Constitution left American democracy vulnerable

    09:48

  • Plaintiff in Idaho lawsuit speaks about how her life was put at risk after being denied an abortion

    08:38

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump 'eventually might have to' be put in jail if he breaches gag order

    07:01

Ali Velshi

Rep. Barbara Lee on looming shutdown: McCarthy can't flip this on us

04:15

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks to Charles Coleman Jr. about the looming government shutdown and Speaker McCarthy’s misleading attempt to blame his party’s failures on Democrats. "McCarthy has come forward and tried to blame Democrats... when in fact, it's been the President and Hakeem Jeffries who've been negotiating to try and keep the government open,” Lee says. “So he can't flip this on us now because we know that he has had some severe problems with his MAGA extremist Republicans which have gotten us to the point." They also discuss Donald Trump’s shadow over the current fighting in Congress and what the path to a resolution looks like.Sept. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Barbara Lee on looming shutdown: McCarthy can't flip this on us

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Dan Kildee: GOP ‘soap opera’ in D.C. has ‘dire consequences’ for American people

    06:34

  • Fmr. UAW President: 'This is a fight to raise all workers’ wages'

    09:24

  • ‘They’re already putting this plan into action’: The chilling truth about Project 2025’s radical agenda

    15:49

  •  Velshi: Zelenskyy’s U.S. trip underscores the point that the war in Ukraine is not over

    05:34

  • ‘A consequential week for Trump’: Important deadlines and decisions loom in multiple Trump cases

    10:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All