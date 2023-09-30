Rep. Barbara Lee on looming shutdown: McCarthy can't flip this on us

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks to Charles Coleman Jr. about the looming government shutdown and Speaker McCarthy’s misleading attempt to blame his party’s failures on Democrats. "McCarthy has come forward and tried to blame Democrats... when in fact, it's been the President and Hakeem Jeffries who've been negotiating to try and keep the government open,” Lee says. “So he can't flip this on us now because we know that he has had some severe problems with his MAGA extremist Republicans which have gotten us to the point." They also discuss Donald Trump’s shadow over the current fighting in Congress and what the path to a resolution looks like.Sept. 30, 2023