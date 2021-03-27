Rep. Barbara Lee on GA voter suppression tactics: “these are fundamental attacks on our democracy"

Rep. Barbara Lee joins Ali Velshi ahead of a tour of border facilities in El Paso (her hometown) to talk about how to rebuild the country’s immigration process after the previous administration’s wrecking ball strategy. The Congresswoman also discussed the voter suppression tactics taking place in Georgia, and the terrible flashbacks brought on by the arrest of State Rep. Park Cannon. “We have to have federal protections. Otherwise we're going to go back to before the days of Jim Crow. We'll go back to days where African-Americans were quite frankly not seen as human beings.”