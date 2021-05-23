Rep. Barbara Lee and colleagues introduce bold new poverty resolution: “We are in a state of emergency”

A new resolution in Congress aims to find pathways out of poverty. The pandemic “saw middle income people in food lines…people who have never had to ask the government for anything,” says Rep. Barbara Lee. The ‘Third Reconstruction’ proposal, introduced by Lee, along with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, in collaboration with Rev. Dr. William Barber and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis of the Poor People’s Campaign, has been in the works for a few years, but the need has been exacerbated by COVID-19. “This is a political struggle,” but “where there’s a will, there’s a way.”