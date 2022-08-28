IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Rep. Ayanna Pressley on student loans: “40 Million People Slept a Little Bit Better” 

06:07

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley has been pushing the White House to pass federal student loan relief measures for years. On Wednesday, President Biden announced a plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for millions of borrowers. “We cannot give short shrift to the real meaningful, transformative relief that 43 million people will feel,” says Pressley. It may not be as ambitious as Pressley was advocating, but it’s a step in the right direction toward closing the wealth gap. “I’m not using the term forgiveness because debtors have done nothing wrong.”Aug. 28, 2022

