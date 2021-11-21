Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Build Back Better bill: “I’m confident the president will secure the votes necessary to pass this”

The House passed the Build Back Better bill, and now it’s in the hands of the Senate. “I’m confident the President will secure the votes necessary to pass this,” says Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). “These investments are historic and sorely needed.” The bill still needs to make its way to the Senate before it can be signed into law, and questions remain about where West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin stands. Rep. Pressley has some advice: “Joe Manchin needs to hear from and speak with his constituents.”Nov. 21, 2021