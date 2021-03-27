Rep. Angie Craig on social media's role in spreading disinformation: “A lie can spread so fast”

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) joins Ali Velshi to discuss the trial of Derek Chauvin, representation in government, and what it was like to participate in that hearing this week on disinformation and social media. She said, “We saw the CEOs of three of the biggest tech companies in America put their head in the sand and really refuse to admit what a critical role that their platforms are playing in disinformation and in hate speech across the country.”