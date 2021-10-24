Rep. Aguilar on 1/6 cmte investigation: “We’re gonna produce a report..and we’re gonna make sure that it is done right”

While the Justice Department is weighing criminal contempt charges against the ex-president’s former strategist Steve Bannon for refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee’s subpoena, panel member and Democratic congressman Pete Aguilar tells Ali Velshi “we feel the Department of Justice will follow the law...they have a duty to bring it before a grand jury.” Rep. Aguilar admits the committee’s investigation “will take into next year” and adds “we’re not going to shy away from following the facts and getting the truth”. Oct. 24, 2021