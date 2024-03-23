IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Re-reading George Orwell’s ‘1984’ 
March 23, 202413:56
  • Now Playing

    Re-reading George Orwell’s ‘1984’ 

    13:56
  • UP NEXT

    David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

    06:29

  • Unnecessary surgeries instead of abortion: “It’s real life. It's no longer science fiction.”

    12:58

  • Trump, TikTok, Truth Social, and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor

    05:49

  • What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks

    01:20

  • Death toll in Moscow concert attack rises as gunmen are detained, Kremlin says

    01:29

  • Why VP Kamala Harris’ Visit to Planned Parenthood Is So Historic – Even For Dems

    04:43

  • Supreme Court: self-preservation at democracy’s expense, says Kermit Roosevelt

    04:11

  • Joy Reid: Civil Rights icon Myrlie Evers’ sense of 'disappointment' at the slow progress of civil rights

    11:20

  • The long history of U.S. intervention in Haiti 

    04:54

  • Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future

    11:33

  • Exploring Haitian culture and the American Dream with 'American Street' by Ibi Zoboi

    10:18

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones on How an American ideal got hijacked

    11:33

  • Wife of Russian political prisoner: Russian people 'enraged' at Putin after years of 'being lied to'

    11:34

  • ‘A system of overseers’: Diluting progressive prosecutors & the voters who elect them

    11:51

  • ‘Righteous rage’: How female rage translates to political progress

    10:54

  • Rep. Crockett blasts ‘tone deaf’ Republican response to State of the Union

    10:30

  • ‘Very unusual’: These 3 GOP Senators say they won't vote for Trump in November

    03:04

  • Barge set for Gaza carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour

    04:08

  • Biden campaign releases new ad focusing on age

    02:13

Ali Velshi

Re-reading George Orwell’s ‘1984’ 

13:56

In the days that followed Trump's inauguration, George Orwell’s magnum opus “1984” became the best-selling book of any genre on Amazon. While some literature helps us make sense of our current world, others foreshadow a reality we can’t yet imagine. It is impossible to discuss authoritarianism, surveillance, and the manipulation of the truth without invoking “1984” or Orwell’s name. The book is full of lessons that can help us to understand our political world today — from book bans to “alternative facts.” Williams Professor James McAllister and “Boy Erased” author Garrard Conely join Ali Velshi to discuss the book’s relevance today. “One of the ways that you check against fundamentalist thoughts is you have to be open to challenging your own beliefs and listening to your own side and criticizing your own side when that happens,” Conely says. March 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Re-reading George Orwell’s ‘1984’ 

    13:56
  • UP NEXT

    David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

    06:29

  • Unnecessary surgeries instead of abortion: “It’s real life. It's no longer science fiction.”

    12:58

  • Trump, TikTok, Truth Social, and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor

    05:49

  • What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks

    01:20

  • Death toll in Moscow concert attack rises as gunmen are detained, Kremlin says

    01:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All