Ali Velshi

Rapper 21 Savage released from ICE custody

05:14

After spending more than a week in ICE custody, British national 21 Savage is free on bond; but the U.S. government is still pursuing his deportation. His attorneys, Charles Kuck and Alex Spiro, join Ali Velshi to discuss the legal battle that lies ahead for the Grammy-nominated artist.Feb. 13, 2019

  • Mexican Federales respond to asylum seekers near U.S. border

    03:04

  • Is America’s infrastructure still vulnerable to cyberattacks?

    04:50

  • Diversity in the field of 2020 Dems

    06:29

  • Optimism and red flags: The state of American personal finances

    05:21

  • Rapper 21 Savage released from ICE custody

    05:14

  • Brock Long resigns as FEMA administrator

    02:37

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All