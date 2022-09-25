Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances

PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’09:18
- Now Playing
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances05:06
- UP NEXT
In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"06:10
Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent03:28
Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death05:17
Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”07:22
Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump’s rhetoric05:17
Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.06:00
#VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week07:43
Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’05:03
Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’06:44
“Model America”: The 1990 police killing that dashed a town’s progressive image06:43
Lara Setrakian: This “has been a rough 30 years” for Armenia06:14
Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it04:59
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Writing Poverty with #NickelandDimed10:04
Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.04:57
‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks01:22
The future of abortion rights in Michigan will be decided by voters in November08:42
‘The problem is not getting better’: Rep. Garbarino on the spike in 9/11 related illnesses10:07
Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death08:15
PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’09:18
- Now Playing
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances05:06
- UP NEXT
In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"06:10
Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent03:28
Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death05:17
Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”07:22
Play All