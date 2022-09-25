Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances

Susanne Craig has spent the past 6 years doggedly investigating Donald Trump’s financial matters, and she’s received a Pulitzer for her work. Following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit against Trump and his three eldest children alleging that they engaged in business fraud by inflating assets and misrepresenting their worth to financial institutions, she doesn’t mince her words: “He deceived them, he lied to them, and he certified it year after year for personal gain.” This isn’t the only legal trouble for the Trump family, but it could be devastating if they lose the lawsuit and are made to pay hundreds of millions of dollars. “You can see it’s very hard in that information to find any one of his businesses that makes money,” Craig tells Ali Velshi. “This isn’t somebody who’s walking around with a huge amount of cash just to be able to settle a case.”Sept. 25, 2022