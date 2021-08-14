ProPublica investigation uncovers how much 82 ultrarich families gained by Trump’s 2017 tax cut

New reporting by ProPublica found that a specific tax break that found its way into President Trump's 2017 tax bill benefited only “82 families” per one of the reporters, Justin Elliott. That Republican tax bill gifted the wealthiest of corporations $233 billion in tax cuts, according to the Center for American Progress. $233 Billion in tax cuts to corporations. $69 Billion to lift low-income families above the poverty line. Those tax cuts to people and companies that didn’t need them could have solved American poverty. Says Elliott, “this part of the Trump tax bill was extremely tilted towards the richest people in the country.”Aug. 14, 2021