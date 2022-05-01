Prolific author Margaret Atwood joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

Margaret Atwood joins #VelshiBannedBookClub on her impressive body of work as well as her magnum opus, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Many of the themes inherent to “The Handmaid’s Tale” are covered every single weekend on #Velshi – including women’s bodily autonomy, the environment, autocratic regimes, and book banning. We take an in-depth look at the acclaimed best seller, themes within in it, and its seismic societal impact with the celebrated author.May 1, 2022