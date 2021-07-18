Portland, OR locals discuss the intersection of climate & infrastructure: 'Climate change is here'

Climate change is here and it's real. No matter how much denial there continues to be, there's evidence of it every day. In recent weeks, the Pacific Northwest has been taking the brunt of it with wildfires and a heat wave that even melted key infrastructure like power lines on cable cars. Ali Velshi met with five Portland, OR locals to have a candid conversation about climate's effect on infrastructure and why the situation is as urgent as ever. One panelist tells Ali Velshi climate change “is human-made, and therefore we have choices, and we have options…we have to make them now. And that is about investments and planning for investments moving forward and investing now in these issues because investing now is much cheaper than dealing with the impacts of climate change in a year or two years or ten years.”