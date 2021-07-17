Portland, OR locals discuss the importance of infrastructure: ‘It's about keeping people connected’

Lawmakers in the Senate are working to pass two bills focusing on infrastructure. One is a bipartisan bill that focuses solely on traditional items like bridges, roads, airports. The second bill, which Republicans don't support, focuses on human infrastructure, like subsidized child care and paid parental leave. Both types of infrastructure are vital to Americans' everyday lives, including in Portland, Oregon, where Ali Velshi sat down with a group of locals from varying fields of work to discuss how infrastructure impacts them, their city, and how it needs to change for the better. One panelist said, “For so long, the human infrastructure piece has been left out of the conversation...We haven’t invested in our people.”