    Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

    01:01
    Police removing protesters blocking Canada bridge after judge orders truckers to disperse

    02:28

Ali Velshi

Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

01:01

After a judge ruled the truckers in illegal position near Ambassador Bridge, officials have assembled to remove anti-vaccine protesters and are prepared to make arrests and tow trucks of those who refuse to leave. Feb. 13, 2022

