Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge
01:01
Share this -
copied
After a judge ruled the truckers in illegal position near Ambassador Bridge, officials have assembled to remove anti-vaccine protesters and are prepared to make arrests and tow trucks of those who refuse to leave. Feb. 13, 2022
Now Playing
Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge
01:01
UP NEXT
Police removing protesters blocking Canada bridge after judge orders truckers to disperse
02:28
Biden speaks with Putin as Ukraine invasion looms
03:39
Canadian law enforcement arrives at trucker blockade amid protests at border
06:24
National Guard troops ordered to leave Ukraine
00:40
Authors debate ending all COVID restrictions as daily new case average drops to 213,830