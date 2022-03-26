Plume of smoke seen in Lviv following massive explosion near city center
NBC's Gabe Gutierrez reports from Lviv, Ukraine, where a plume of smoke rises following a massive explosion near the city center. The exact location of the explosion has not been identified. March 26, 2022
