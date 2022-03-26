IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Plume of smoke seen in Lviv following massive explosion near city center

    Biden: America's stability rests upon a united Europe

  • Polish President Duda greets Biden at Presidential Palace

  • Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle

  • Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine

  • Polish schools open their doors to displaced Ukrainian students

  • Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv

  • State of dissent in Russia

  • Biden visits troops in Poland as war rages

  • CIA veteran: Putin's mistakes in Ukraine could help U.S. intel agencies

  • Russia signals possible scale back of war objectives

  • Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says

  • How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 

  • Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family

  • The Fate of Mariupol

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’

  • UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing

  • Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’

  • Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to Ukraine: Russian invasion 'is a horrible experience for all Ukrainians'

Ali Velshi

Plume of smoke seen in Lviv following massive explosion near city center

NBC's Gabe Gutierrez reports from Lviv, Ukraine, where a plume of smoke rises following a massive explosion near the city center. The exact location of the explosion has not been identified. March 26, 2022

