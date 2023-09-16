Plaintiff in Idaho lawsuit speaks about how her life was put at risk after being denied an abortion

The Center for Reproductive Rights has filed two lawsuits in the states of Idaho and Tennessee, as well as a federal complaint in Oklahoma, on behalf of women who were denied medically-necessary abortions despite going through complications with their pregnancies. Jennifer Adkins is one of the plaintiffs who was denied care, and whose life was put in danger because she could not get a legal abortion in her home state of Idaho. So the only option she was left with was to travel to another state. “We were terrified,” Adkins says. “When we crossed that state line we felt a sense of relief.”Sept. 16, 2023