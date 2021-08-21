Photojournalist Lynsey Addario on Afghans in Kabul: “Time is running out”

The Taliban claims it will rule as a more moderate regime, but there are already reports of abuse against women, and two female journalists say they were pulled off air and barred from the office. Award-winning photojournalist and author Lynsey Addario spent years covering the war in Afghanistan. She first traveled to the country to document the lives of women living under the Taliban. “They are clearly on a massive PR campaign,” she says of the Taliban, but “we have to be very careful about trusting them.” She says it’s Afghans who are being “trampled outside the airport,” “desperate to leave.” They understand the Taliban’s ”patience could run out any second.”Aug. 21, 2021