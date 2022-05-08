Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning NYT Photojournalist Lynsey Addario says one of the most terrifying aspects of covering the war in Ukraine is that it is an “artillery war,” so danger is all around you. Her images from Ukraine tell the human stories of suffering and resistance against the Russian war of aggression. “It’s very hard to gauge where the front lines are,” says Addario. “Essentially, the front line is everywhere. It is everywhere that artillery can reach.”May 8, 2022