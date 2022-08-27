Photographer Lynsey Addario reflects on 6 months of the war in Ukraine

As the bloody conflict in Ukraine stretches beyond the six-month mark, journalists continue to capture images of the devastation from the frontlines. Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Lynsey Addario has been embedded with the Ukrainian army for months—transmitting photos that shed light on the human toll. “People are suffering at every single part of the journey,” says Addario. “It is absolutely heartbreaking to watch the people come out of Mariupol. Frankly, they were almost catatonic. A lot of them were sort of motionless, which to me is even worse than the showing of a lot of emotion, because it just shows the amount of trauma they went through for such an extended period of time.”Aug. 27, 2022