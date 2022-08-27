IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Crank” with Ellen Hopkins

    08:03

  • “People are seeing what it really means to ban abortion”

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Photographer Lynsey Addario reflects on 6 months of the war in Ukraine

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Ali Vitali: The narrative that women are un-electable ‘can and will be disrupted’

    06:10

  • Velshi: Quality over quantity. The Republican party may have a problem with both.

    05:49

  • Biden's student debt relief plan: too much or not enough?

    07:35

  • Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble

    05:55

  • Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown

    06:15

  • GOP Rep. Bacon: If we’re only sticking to our own side, we’re not growing

    07:59

  • Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s election investigation

    05:47

  • Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”

    07:25

  • Abortion Practitioners “Are Ostracized From Their Own Medical Profession”

    05:22

  • “Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”

    06:04

  • Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators

    05:47

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”

    07:02

  • Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.

    05:06

  • S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

    04:57

  • People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor

    07:28

  • A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

    06:15

  • Velshi: America’s withdrawal started a new era of anguish for Afghans. One year later, not much has changed

    05:58

Ali Velshi

Photographer Lynsey Addario reflects on 6 months of the war in Ukraine

05:27

As the bloody conflict in Ukraine stretches beyond the six-month mark, journalists continue to capture images of the devastation from the frontlines. Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Lynsey Addario has been embedded with the Ukrainian army for months—transmitting photos that shed light on the human toll. “People are suffering at every single part of the journey,” says Addario. “It is absolutely heartbreaking to watch the people come out of Mariupol. Frankly, they were almost catatonic. A lot of them were sort of motionless, which to me is even worse than the showing of a lot of emotion, because it just shows the amount of trauma they went through for such an extended period of time.”Aug. 27, 2022

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Crank” with Ellen Hopkins

    08:03

  • “People are seeing what it really means to ban abortion”

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Photographer Lynsey Addario reflects on 6 months of the war in Ukraine

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Ali Vitali: The narrative that women are un-electable ‘can and will be disrupted’

    06:10

  • Velshi: Quality over quantity. The Republican party may have a problem with both.

    05:49

  • Biden's student debt relief plan: too much or not enough?

    07:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All