Philadelphia Inquirer’s “A More Perfect Union” explores institutional racism - starting with their own

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “A More Perfect Union,” a new investigative series from the brain of The 19th’s Errin Haines, explores institutional racism in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy – starting with The Inquirer’s own role in perpetuating racial inequality. As one of the oldest newspapers in America, Haines introduces the new series with a kaleidoscope view into the roots of systemic racism and the necessary steps needed to grasp the relationship between social inequality and the effect it has on America.Feb. 20, 2022
