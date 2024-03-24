IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections
March 24, 2024

Ali Velshi

Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

08:45

Famine looms over the Gaza Strip while cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in continued defiance of the U.S., says he will move ahead with his plan to invade Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians are seeking refuge. MSNBC analyst and Jewish Currents editor-at-large Peter Beinart warns that Netanyahu’s actions threaten Israel’s long-term security. “Unless Palestinians have a path to freedom that shows they can take ethical nonviolent actions toward their freedom, they will be fighting you militarily. And the more people you kill, the more of a desire for revenge there will be – even if it's not called Hamas,” Beinart says.March 24, 2024

