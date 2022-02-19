Penguin Random CEO Donates $500,000 to Combat Book Banning

In response to a recent rash of book-banning politics, Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is donating $500,000 of his own money into the fight to defend free speech. “The freedom to write is fundamentally linked to the freedom to read,” says Dohle. “Having open, equitable access to basically all books and stories is vital to a knowledgeable, inclusive democracy. As publishers we stand for quality. When it comes to non-fiction, and it comes to difficult conversations about history, it’s important to publish that content. When it comes to fiction, you want to make sure the writing has quality, and the story presents a view to readers that they may appreciate, whether it's difficult content or enjoyable content. If the written work is being suppressed, in any way, shape or form, democracy gets into trouble.”Feb. 19, 2022