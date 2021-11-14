Parents of young cancer patients driven to activism after cases get linked to nearby nuclear lab

In 2013, Melissa Bumstead’s 4-year-old daughter Grace was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia. As her child underwent treatment at a local Los Angeles hospital, she noticed that they were not alone. Several other kids from their neighborhood were also suffering from the same disease. Melissa worked to uncover the truth, which lies within the Santa Susana Field Lab, the site of one of the largest nuclear accidents in U.S. history. Melissa now works to make sure other families don’t go through the same grief. Melissa’s story is at the center of the new MSNBC Films Documentary “In The Dark of the Valley”.Nov. 14, 2021