Palestinian Ambassador to UN: “Civilian lives are sacred… it needs to stop now”

Deputy Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the UN, Majed Bamya, joins Ali Velshi to explain why the war between Israel and Hamas must stop before any progress can be made. “Why are they determined to prove us wrong to demonstrate there is no peaceful way? What then is the alternative? We keep killing each other, ‘til when? So it is time to say enough is enough. That is not the way.”Nov. 7, 2023

