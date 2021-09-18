PA Lt. Gov.: GOP’s plan to give personal voter info to ‘rando vendor’ risks ‘enormous crisis’

Inspired by the Cyber Ninjas in Arizona, Pennsylvania Republicans continue to forge ahead in their anti-democratic attempts to overturn last year’s election results. “I’m sincerely trying to reconcile the party of ‘don’t tread on me’ now demanding we scrape the personal voter info of 7 million PA residents,” Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman tells Mehdi Hasan. He joins ‘Velshi’ to explain why this data collection for a “rando vendor” could bring on an “identity crisis catastrophe.” If Democrats don’t start fighting back, he warns, “we’re going to be voting under their terms.”Sept. 18, 2021