PA AG Shapiro says ghost guns are "quickly becoming the weapon of choice” for criminals

The White House is targeting ghost guns with new Executive Actions. Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro has been leading efforts on these untraceable guns that all too often are falling into the hands of criminals. He says, “They're not only untraceable, but most importantly, you do not have to go through a background check to buy one.” In Pennsylvania alone, Shapiro says they’ve recovered 437% more ghost guns than the previous year. “These are quickly becoming the weapon of choice.” Adds Shapiro, “There is room to compromise on this issue around the central aim that everybody professes to believe in, that we want to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.”